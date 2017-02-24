J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American plc (AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,470 ($18.32) target price on the mining company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Anglo American plc to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.71) to GBX 1,470 ($18.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.16) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.44) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.15) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175.56 ($14.65).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1269.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,317.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.07. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 416.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,529.01. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.38 billion.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,138 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £9,183.66 ($11,442.39).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

