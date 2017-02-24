J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hammerson plc (HMSO)

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.03) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 658 ($8.20) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.35) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.10) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.85) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.48) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 598.93 ($7.46).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 590.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.99. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 400.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.68 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company’s properties include shopping centers, convenient retail parks and premium outlet villages.

