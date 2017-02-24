Insider Buying: Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK) Insider Acquires £50,091.58 in Stock

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) insider John Ferris Watkins purchased 65,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £50,091.58 ($62,411.64).

John Ferris Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, John Ferris Watkins purchased 37,000 shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £40,700 ($50,710.19).

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) opened at 73.00 on Friday. Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 67.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 305.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.94. The stock’s market cap is GBX 23.59 million.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.30) price target on shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About Trakm8 Holdings PLC

Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a Big Data company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and sells telematics devices and services. The Company focusses on owning the intellectual property that it uses in its products and solutions. It supplies its customers in the fleet management and insurance sectors across the United Kingdom.

