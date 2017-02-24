Insider Buying: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) Insider Purchases £15,149.65 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Stephen John Smith. bought 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.65 ($18,875.72).

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) opened at 111.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.00. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 92.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 113.00.

About Ramsdens Holdings PLC

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments.

