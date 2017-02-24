Insider Buying: On The Beach Group PLC (OTB) Insider Buys £100.30 in Stock

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) insider Kirsteen Vickerstaff bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100.30 ($124.97).

Kirsteen Vickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Kirsteen Vickerstaff bought 37 shares of On The Beach Group PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £100.27 ($124.93).

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) opened at 315.25 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 411.19 million. On The Beach Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 326.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.17) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.05) target price on shares of On The Beach Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About On The Beach Group PLC

On the Beach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online travel agent. The Company operates in two segments: Core and International. The Company’s core segment conducts its activity through the United Kingdom Website (UK). The Company’s international segment conducts its activity through Swedish Website (eBeach.se).

