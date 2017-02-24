Ian Barlow Purchases 3,750 Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) Stock

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) insider Ian Barlow purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £24,487.50 ($30,510.22).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ian Barlow purchased 3,809 shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £25,025.13 ($31,180.08).

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) opened at 658.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.40. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 486.62 and a 12-month high of GBX 659.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Brunner Investment Trust Plc’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

About Brunner Investment Trust Plc

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve a total return higher than that of the benchmark index of approximately 50% Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and over 50% FTSE World (ex UK) Index over the long term, after absorbing costs.

