HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates Buy Rating for Galliford Try plc (GFRD)

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,930 ($24.05) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GFRD. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,675 ($20.87) to GBX 1,650 ($20.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,461.37 ($18.21).

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) opened at 1505.00 on Wednesday. Galliford Try plc has a 52 week low of GBX 739.86 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,551.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,399.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,282.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.24 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

