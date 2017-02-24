HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) had its price objective increased by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.35) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 745 ($9.28) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 579 ($7.21) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC Holdings plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.34) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 775 ($9.66) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 602.84 ($7.51).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 652.80 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 392.37 and a 52 week high of GBX 715.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 127.97 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 625.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other HSBC Holdings plc news, insider Iain Mackay sold 87,100 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.12), for a total value of £567,892 ($707,565.41). Also, insider Marc Moses bought 18,680 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £125,903.20 ($156,869.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,232 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,120.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

