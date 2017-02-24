HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Insider Douglas J. Flint Sells 138,888 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Douglas J. Flint sold 138,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.25), for a total value of £919,438.56 ($1,145,575.08).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 652.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 680.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 625.44. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 392.37 and a 12 month high of GBX 715.20. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 127.97 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-insider-douglas-j-flint-sells-138888-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.73) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Natixis reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 672 ($8.37) target price (up previously from GBX 478 ($5.96)) on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.60) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 609 ($7.59) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.84 ($7.51).

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.