Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) opened at 226.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.79. The firm’s market cap is GBX 215.99 million. Hostelworld Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 126.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 303.50.

About Hostelworld Group PLC

Hostelworld Group plc is an Ireland-based company, which provides hostel-focused online booking platform. The Company operates through over 20 different languages by connecting young travelers with hostels around the world through its brand Hostelworld and supporting brands Hostelbookers and Hostels.com.

