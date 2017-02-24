Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRG. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Hogg Robinson Group plc from GBX 81 ($1.01) to GBX 88 ($1.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Whitman Howard reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG) opened at 68.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 220.17 million. Hogg Robinson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 59.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.99.

In other Hogg Robinson Group plc news, insider Ashley Hubka bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($42,362.32).

Hogg Robinson Group plc Company Profile

Hogg Robinson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international corporate services company, which provides cloud-based software to help clients in travel, expense, payments and data management. It has two core activities: Travel Management, which is analyzed into three geographic segments, including Fraedom Travel, and Technology, which includes the Fraedom Payments and Expense operations.

