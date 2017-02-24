Hayward Tyler Group PLC (HAYT) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Hayward Tyler Group PLC (LON:HAYT) in a research note released on Monday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 113 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Hayward Tyler Group PLC (LON:HAYT) opened at 40.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.41. Hayward Tyler Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 40.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 95.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 22.43 million.

About Hayward Tyler Group PLC

Hayward Tyler Group PLC is engaged in the business of designs, manufactures, and services fluid-filled electric motors and pumps for high-pressure, high-temperature applications and environments across the energy sector. The Company’s segments include Original Equipment (OE) and Aftermarket (AM). The Company’s OE segment activities include the design and manufacture of motors, pumps and steam generators.

