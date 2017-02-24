Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Peter Williams bought 8,054 shares of Hays plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000.46 ($14,951.98).

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) opened at 153.50 on Friday. Hays plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 165.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.20 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

“Hays plc (HAS) Insider Peter Williams Buys 8,054 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/hays-plc-has-insider-peter-williams-buys-8054-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on Hays plc from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective (up from GBX 145 ($1.81)) on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hays plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Hays plc from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.93 ($1.92).

About Hays plc

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.