Hansteen Holdings plc’s (HSTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 119 ($1.48) to GBX 122 ($1.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 121.40 ($1.51).

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) opened at 117.272 on Monday. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 121.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 872.27 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.44.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

