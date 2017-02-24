Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.85) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Hammerson plc from GBX 550 ($6.85) to GBX 570 ($7.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.34) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.35) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lowered Hammerson plc to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 574 ($7.15) to GBX 504 ($6.28) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 598.93 ($7.46).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 590.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.68 billion. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 560.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.99.

"Hammerson plc (HMSO) Given "Hold" Rating at Peel Hunt" was reported by Chaffey Breeze.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

About Hammerson plc

Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company’s properties include shopping centers, convenient retail parks and premium outlet villages.

