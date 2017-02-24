Greencore Group plc (GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.36) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Greencore Group plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.55) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.05) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Whitman Howard restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321.25 ($4.00).

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) opened at 250.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.69. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.03 billion. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 215.00 and a one year high of GBX 396.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 33,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,851.70 ($64,604.66). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 87,769 shares of Greencore Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £248,386.27 ($309,477.04).

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

