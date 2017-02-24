Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Price Target Cut to GBX 657

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) had its target price cut by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 664 ($8.27) to GBX 657 ($8.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates PLC from GBX 620 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($7.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.03) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.38 ($8.70).

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) opened at 645.50 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 534.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 806.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.21 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.04.

About Great Portland Estates PLC

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company. The Company holds office, retail and residential properties in central London. GPE’s properties have tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional services, banking and finance, corporate and Government.

