Gooch & Housego plc (GHH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.21) price objective on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.08) price objective (up previously from GBX 980 ($12.21)) on shares of Gooch & Housego plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) opened at 1165.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,097.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,022.22. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 282.63 million. Gooch & Housego plc has a one year low of GBX 834.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,199.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego plc’s previous dividend of $3.30.

About Gooch & Housego plc

Gooch & Housego PLC is a United Kingdom-based photonics technology company, which manufactures optical components and systems. The Company provides photonics solutions for industrial, aerospace and defense, life sciences and scientific research applications. It operates through four market sectors: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Scientific Research, together with the Corporate cost centre.

