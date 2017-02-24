GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($21.43) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.18) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($23.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,745.45 ($21.75).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1632.50 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,745.56. The company’s market cap is GBX 79.47 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,572.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,593.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,555 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,626.09). Also, insider Moncef Slaoui purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($24.57) per share, with a total value of £1,143.76 ($1,425.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 416 shares of company stock valued at $670,778 and have sold 48,449 shares valued at $78,556,146.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

