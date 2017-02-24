Genus plc (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Genus plc (LON:GNS) opened at 1752.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,765.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,859.11. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.07 billion. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,113.00.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/genus-plc-gns-to-issue-gbx-7-40-dividend.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,470 ($18.32).

Genus plc Company Profile

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.