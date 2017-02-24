Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) had its price objective lowered by FinnCap from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note released on Monday. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEM. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 78 ($0.97) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.76) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 78.38 ($0.98).

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) opened at 45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.61. The firm’s market cap is GBX 210.36 million. Gemfields PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 31.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 57.50.

“Gemfields PLC (GEM) PT Lowered to GBX 95” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/gemfields-plc-gem-pt-lowered-to-gbx-95.html.

About Gemfields PLC

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

