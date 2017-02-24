Panmure Gordon reissued their under review rating on shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Gemfields PLC from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 48 ($0.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 78 ($0.97) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 78.38 ($0.98).

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) opened at 45.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 210.36 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.61. Gemfields PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 31.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 57.50.

“Gemfields PLC (GEM) Earns Under Review Rating from Panmure Gordon” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/gemfields-plc-gem-earns-under-review-rating-from-panmure-gordon.html.

Gemfields PLC Company Profile

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

