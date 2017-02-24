Gemfields PLC (GEM) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Gemfields PLC from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 48 ($0.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 78 ($0.97) price target on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on shares of Gemfields PLC from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 64 ($0.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 78.38 ($0.98).

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) opened at 45.00 on Tuesday. Gemfields PLC has a one year low of GBX 31.00 and a one year high of GBX 57.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 210.36 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.61.

About Gemfields PLC

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

