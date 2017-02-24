Fishing Republic PLC (FISH) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fishing Republic PLC (LON:FISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 47 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of Fishing Republic PLC (LON:FISH) opened at 44.75 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 12.11 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.48. Fishing Republic PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 47.70.

In related news, insider Stephen (Steve) John Gross bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($24,918.99).

