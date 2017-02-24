FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) opened at 6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 20.11 million. Artilium plc has a one year low of GBX 5.00 and a one year high of GBX 7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.43.

“FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Artilium plc (ARTA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-artilium-plc-arta.html.

About Artilium plc

Artilium plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of telecommunication software and solutions. The Company’s segments include Artilium, United Telecom and Comsys. The Company’s Artilium provides mobile telecommunications software to network operators and enablers. Its core product is ARTA Mobile Applications Platform, which enables network operators to open networks to third party developers and launch new services, which feature elements from the telecoms and Web environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Artilium plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.