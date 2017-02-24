Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,288 ($28.51).

FDSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,920 ($36.38) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.90) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. FinnCap reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.18) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) opened at 2565.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,328.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,380.17. Fidessa Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,879.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 982.70 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78.20 ($0.97) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

“Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Receives GBX 2,288 Average Price Target from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/fidessa-group-plc-fdsa-receives-gbx-2288-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Fidessa Group plc

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. The Company operates in two segments: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side segment provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.