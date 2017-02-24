Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Insider Chris Aspinwall Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) insider Chris Aspinwall purchased 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,560 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £128 ($159.48).

Chris Aspinwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Chris Aspinwall purchased 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,260 ($28.16) per share, for a total transaction of £113 ($140.79).

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) opened at 2565.00 on Friday. Fidessa Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,879.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,656.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,328.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,380.17. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 982.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78.20 ($0.97) per share. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDSA shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($23.17) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FinnCap reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.18) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Fidessa Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,920 ($36.38) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.90) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,202.40 ($27.44).

About Fidessa Group plc

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. The Company operates in two segments: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side segment provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the world.

