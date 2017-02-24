Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.18) price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Investec upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 915 ($11.40) to GBX 1,140 ($14.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 980 ($12.21) to GBX 1,200 ($14.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.46) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.23).

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) opened at 1396.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,071.35. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 523.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,434.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.61 billion.

About Fevertree Drinks PLC

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

