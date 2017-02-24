Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Price Target Increased to GBX 404 by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) had its target price increased by Panmure Gordon from GBX 361 ($4.50) to GBX 404 ($5.03) in a report released on Monday morning. Panmure Gordon currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) opened at 347.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.31 million. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a 52 week low of GBX 240.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 365.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.60.

