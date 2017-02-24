Essentra PLC (ESNT) Insider Sells £47,106.64 in Stock

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) insider Jon Green sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.08), for a total value of £47,106.64 ($58,692.55).

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) opened at 510.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.92. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion. Essentra PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 366.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 894.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Essentra PLC’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.98) price target on shares of Essentra PLC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Essentra PLC to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 450 ($5.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Essentra PLC from GBX 545 ($6.79) to GBX 425 ($5.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Essentra PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 442.20 ($5.51).

Essentra PLC Company Profile

Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and distributor of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Company’s segments include Component Solutions, Health & Personal Care Packaging and Filtration Products. The Component Solutions segment includes the components, pipe protection technologies (PPT), extrusion and security businesses each of which serves customers in light and heavy industry.

