Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

ELA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC in a report on Friday, November 4th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Eland Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) opened at 48.50 on Tuesday. Eland Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 20.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.91. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 93.42 million.

“Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ELA) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/eland-oil-gas-plc-ela-earns-buy-rating-from-panmure-gordon.html.

About Eland Oil & Gas PLC

Eland Oil & Gas PLC is focused on building and developing a portfolio of producing upstream oil and gas assets in West Africa. The Company operates in exploration and production of oil and gas reserves in Nigeria segment. The Company’s core assets are the OML 40 license and the Ubima field, both onshore Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.