FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) insider Edmund Rowland bought 38,254 shares of FIH Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £114,762 ($142,987.79).

Edmund Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Edmund Rowland bought 253,119 shares of FIH Group PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £759,357 ($946,121.36).

Shares of FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) opened at 303.00 on Friday. FIH Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 176.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 305.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 37.59 million.

“Edmund Rowland Purchases 38,254 Shares of FIH Group PLC (FIH) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/edmund-rowland-purchases-38254-shares-of-fih-group-plc-fih-stock.html.

About FIH Group PLC

FIH Group Plc, formerly Falkland Islands Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in general trading in the Falkland Islands, the operation of a passenger ferry service across Portsmouth Harbor in the United Kingdom, and the provision of international arts logistics and storage services.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.