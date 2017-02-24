Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Insider Andy Harrison Acquires 63,272 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Andy Harrison acquired 63,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 627 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £396,715.44 ($494,287.86).

Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Andy Harrison acquired 31,527 shares of Dunelm Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £197,043.75 ($245,506.79).

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 628.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 784.09. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.27 billion. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 855 ($10.65) to GBX 890 ($11.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.08) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Dunelm Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.34) to GBX 625 ($7.79) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 776 ($9.67).

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

