DS Smith plc (SMDS) Receives GBX 457.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 457.63 ($5.70).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMDS shares. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of DS Smith plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.73) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.64) target price on shares of DS Smith plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith plc from GBX 490 ($6.11) to GBX 520 ($6.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.48) target price on shares of DS Smith plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) opened at 452.60 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.27 billion. DS Smith plc has a 52-week low of GBX 355.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 458.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 439.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About DS Smith plc

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company’s segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for liquids.

