Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC from GBX 406 ($5.06) to GBX 363 ($4.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC from GBX 366 ($4.56) to GBX 357 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.30) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 371.15 ($4.62).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) opened at 362.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.12. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 323.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 416.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.97 billion.

About Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Company, and the receipt and payment of dividends. Its operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

