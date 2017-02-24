Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 1,775 ($22.12) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 1,550 ($19.31) price target on shares of Prudential plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,648 ($20.53) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($23.55) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,683 ($20.97) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.40 ($20.31).

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1621.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 41.64 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,589.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,488.75. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,649.00.

“Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Prudential plc (PRU)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-buy-rating-for-prudential-plc-pru.html.

In other news, insider Nicolaos Nicandrou sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,556 ($19.39), for a total value of £50,850.08 ($63,356.69). Also, insider Anne Richards acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,567 ($19.52) per share, with a total value of £492,649.13 ($613,816.51). In the last three months, insiders bought 31,474 shares of company stock valued at $49,320,972.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.