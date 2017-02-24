Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tui AG (TUI)

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Tui AG (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.82) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,320 ($16.45).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TUI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tui AG to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.96) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tui AG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Panmure Gordon restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.21) price target on shares of Tui AG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Tui AG from GBX 1,305 ($16.26) to GBX 1,340 ($16.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Tui AG from GBX 1,230 ($15.33) to GBX 1,170 ($14.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tui AG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,166.25 ($14.53).

Tui AG (LON:TUI) opened at 1127.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.47 billion. Tui AG has a 12 month low of GBX 813.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,151.00 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.07.

About Tui AG

TUI AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing fully-integrated tourism services. The Company’s core activities involve the sale of flight and cruise tickets, tours and hotel accommodation as individual components or packaged tours, to wholesale customers, such as travel agencies, tour operators, as well as individual customers, through Internet portals and its operator brands, such as TUI and Thomson.

