HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 660 ($8.22) to GBX 635 ($7.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 650 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 609 ($7.59) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 480 ($5.98) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 670 ($8.35) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 620 ($7.72) to GBX 665 ($8.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.84 ($7.51).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 653.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 128.19 billion. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 392.37 and a 52-week high of GBX 715.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 625.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/deutsche-bank-ag-lowers-hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-price-target-to-gbx-635.html.

In related news, insider Marc Moses bought 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £125,903.20 ($156,869.18). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint sold 138,888 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.25), for a total value of £919,438.56 ($1,145,575.08). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,232 shares of company stock worth $13,635,120.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

