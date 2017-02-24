Deutsche Bank AG Increases BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Price Target to GBX 1,420

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,410 ($17.57) to GBX 1,420 ($17.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.69) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,600 ($19.94) to GBX 1,700 ($21.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,410 ($17.57) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,288.13 ($16.05).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1347.50 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 683.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,405.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,245.01. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 71.72 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

