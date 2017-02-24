Cobham plc’s (COB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their neutral rating on shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Cobham plc to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 115 ($1.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Cobham plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Cobham plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.83 ($2.07).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 115.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.44. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. Cobham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 224.35.

Cobham plc Company Profile

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

