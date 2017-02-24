Cobham plc (COB) PT Lowered to GBX 115

Cobham plc (LON:COB) had its price objective trimmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 183 ($2.28) to GBX 167 ($2.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.83 ($2.07).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 115.80 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. Cobham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 224.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.44.

About Cobham plc

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

