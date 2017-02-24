Citigroup Inc. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO)

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,875 ($35.82) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRO. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.39) target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.79) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.39) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,151.20 ($26.80).

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) opened at 2178.9795 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.00 billion. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,408.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,400.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,124.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, insider Richard Atkins bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,158 ($26.89) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.16 ($18,875.11). Also, insider Michael Scott Phillips bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £8,993.92 ($11,205.98).

Micro Focus International plc Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

