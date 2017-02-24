Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($189.51).

Christopher Loughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Christopher Loughlin acquired 19 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($185.83).

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Loughlin acquired 18 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($186.82).

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Loughlin acquired 2,516 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £19,876.40 ($24,765.01).

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 856.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 810.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 835.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.53 billion. Pennon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 761.00 and a one year high of GBX 958.00.

“Christopher Loughlin Acquires 18 Shares of Pennon Group plc (PNN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/christopher-loughlin-acquires-18-shares-of-pennon-group-plc-pnn-stock.html.

PNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group plc to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.97) to GBX 680 ($8.47) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Pennon Group plc to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 874.50 ($10.90).

Pennon Group plc Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.