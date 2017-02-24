Brokerages Set Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Target Price at $314.87

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.87 ($3.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 300 ($3.74) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.11) price target (up from GBX 300 ($3.74)) on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 351 ($4.37) to GBX 312 ($3.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 340 ($4.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 356.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.38 billion. Ashmore Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 378.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

“Brokerages Set Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Target Price at $314.87” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/brokerages-set-ashmore-group-plc-ashm-target-price-at-314-87.html.

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.