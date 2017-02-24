British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 118.10 Per Share

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118.10 ($1.47) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco plc’s previous dividend of $51.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 5055.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,850.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,710.87. British American Tobacco plc has a one year low of GBX 3,776.50 and a one year high of GBX 5,135.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 93.92 billion.

BATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.54) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc from GBX 6,000 ($74.76) to GBX 5,700 ($71.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,150 ($64.17) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,126.65 ($63.88).

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

