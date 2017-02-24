Brave Bison Group PLC (RSTR) PT Lowered to GBX 4 at Stockdale Securities

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:RSTR) had its price objective decreased by Stockdale Securities from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Stockdale Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brave Bison Group PLC Company Profile

Brave Bison Group Plc, formerly Rightster Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of an online video distribution and marketing network, providing rights holders, online publishers and advertisers with the tools required to engage audiences. The Company is engaged in creating and capturing advertising spend using online video content and audience management.

