BP plc (LON:BP) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.73) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.39) target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on BP plc from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale cut BP plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.29) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.23 ($6.34).

BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 450.40 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.43 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 481.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.65. The stock’s market cap is GBX 87.55 billion.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bp-plc-bp-pt-lowered-to-gbx-460-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other BP plc news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen acquired 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($141,820.71). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £308.40 ($384.25). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,856,440.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.