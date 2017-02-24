BP plc (BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 530 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

BP plc (LON:BP) had its target price decreased by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 560 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.60) in a research report report published on Monday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.39) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BP plc from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of BP plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.29) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.23 ($6.34).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 450.40 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 87.55 billion. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 249.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 521.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.65.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bp-plc-bp-price-target-cut-to-gbx-530-by-analysts-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 22,145 shares of BP plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($141,820.71). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £309.40 ($385.50). Insiders bought a total of 52,340 shares of company stock worth $24,856,440 in the last 90 days.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

