Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) in a research note published on Monday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 860 ($10.72) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.83) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.22) target price (down from GBX 920 ($11.46)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.66) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Bovis Homes Group plc to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,110 ($13.83) to GBX 886 ($11.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 870.05 ($10.84).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 769.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 825.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.42. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 430.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion.

“Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/bovis-homes-group-plc-bvs-earns-hold-rating-from-canaccord-genuity.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

