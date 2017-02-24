Booker Group Plc’s (BOK) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 198 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOK. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on shares of Booker Group Plc from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Booker Group Plc from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.68) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213 ($2.65).

Shares of Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) opened at 201.50 on Monday. Booker Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 218.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.62. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.57 billion.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/24/booker-group-plcs-bok-underperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-bnp-paribas.html.

Booker Group Plc Company Profile

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis and Booker India.

